Aug 30 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.54

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $571 million, up $91 million or 19% across all business lines

* Qtrly total revenue $6,640 million versus $6,124 million last year

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.5% increased from 10.1% last quarter

* Qtrly net interest income $3,602 million versus $3,354 million

* Qtrly ROE of 14.8%, compared to 14.7% on a reported basis