GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Christopher & Banks Corp
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales fell 4.3 percent to $89.9 million
* Sees Q3 sales $102 million to $106 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of 5.8%
* Sees Q3 total net sales of between $102 million and $106 million
* For 2016 fiscal year, company currently expects capital expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million
* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 35% to 36%
* Q3 revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.