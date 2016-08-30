BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 Zillion Group
* Zillion secures $28 million in Series C financing
Company has raised $28 million in its Series C round of fundraising; round was led by twinfocus capital partners
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos