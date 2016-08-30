GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
Aug 30 Dsw Inc :
* Dsw Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 sales $659 million versus I/B/E/S view $658.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.32 to $1.42 including items
* Board of directors approves a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
* Completed expense review and identified approximately $25 million of annualized savings resulting from organization realignment
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease 1.4%
* Approximately 30% of identified cost benefits, or $7 million, will be realized in 2016 and is included in company's full year guidance
* Inventories were $556 million at quarter end compared to $505 million at end of q2 last year
* Fy earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
