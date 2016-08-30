Aug 30 Abercrombie & Fitch :

* Abercrombie & Fitch reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $783.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.7 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abercrombie & Fitch co says comparable sales for q2 down 4%

* "as we look to rest of year, we now expect flagship and tourist locations will continue to weigh on business"

* Sees comparable sales to remain challenging through second half of year

* Sees adverse effects from foreign currency on sales of approximately $25 million in fiscal 2016

* Sees fiscal 2016 net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of approximately $5 million

* Qtrly Abercrombie comparable sales down 7 percent

* Abercrombie & fitch co says expects capital expenditures to be at low end of range of $150 million to $175 million for full year

* Gaap rate, but down in q3 due to effects from foreign currency

* Qtrly Hollister comparable sales down 2 percent

* Abercrombie & Fitch co says anticipates closing up to 60 stores in U.S. During fiscal year through natural lease expirations