GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Luxor Industrial Corp :
* Luxor reports net profit of $922,616 or $.023 earnings per share for second quarter 2016 on sales of $9,507,657
* Q2 sales c$9.508 million versus c$689,800
* Says q2 $.023 earnings per share on sales of $9,507,657 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.