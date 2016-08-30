GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Midland Exploration Inc :
* Venture agreement near Eleonore mine and Cheechoo gold discovery and provides an update on exploration work
* Signing of a definitive joint-venture agreement 50%-50% with Osisko Exploration -James Bay inc.
* Midland and Osisko will collaborate and combine their efforts to explore geological settings favourable for gold deposits
* Exploration total budget of approximately $1,000,000 has been allocated for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.