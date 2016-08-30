GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
Aug 30 Aspen Technology Inc
* Aspentech announces accelerated share repurchase program
* Aspen Technology Inc says to repurchase $100 million of aspentech common stock
* Aspen Technology Inc says entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
* Under ASR agreement, co will pay $100 million to JPMorgan and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.75 million shares of co
* Aspen Technology Inc says final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place in second fiscal quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.