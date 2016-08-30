BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 The Co-operators
* Operators announces new chief executive officer
* Operators general insurance co - appointment of rob wesseling as president and ceo, co-operators group limited, effective december 1, 2016
* Operators general insurance co says wesseling replaces kathy bardswick as president and ceo Source text for Eikon:
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos