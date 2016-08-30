BRIEF-Philippine Savings Bank's qtrly net income rises by nearly a fifth yoy
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
Aug 30 Tcp Capital Corp
* Tcp capital corp. Announces private offering of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Intends to offer $100 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Intends to privately offer, $100 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Notes will mature on march 1, 2022
* Expects to grant initial purchasers of notes option to purchase additional $15 million of notes to cover overallotments
* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facilities
