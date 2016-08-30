BRIEF-Philippine Savings Bank's qtrly net income rises by nearly a fifth yoy
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
Aug 30 Camden National Corp
* Board Announces Three For-Two stock split
* Three-For-Two stock split is payable September 30, 2016, to its common shareholders of record at close of business on September 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: