* Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.34
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at
july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada
to manage infrastructure and storage operations
* Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to
$148.0 million for q3 of 2016
