Aug 31 Golar LNG Partners LP

* Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016

* Q2 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $114 million

* Says operating earnings in 3Q should therefore be approximately in line with 2Q

* Golar Tundra will not commence operations in 3Q but Golar Partners will receive approximately $2.6 million per month from Golar

* Says Golar Partners has no vessels due for re-contracting until end of 2017

* Says Golar Partners has a $2.4 billion revenue backlog at quarter-end

* Qtrly net income attributable to Golar LNG Partners L.P. Owners $28 million versus $41 million