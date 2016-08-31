Aug 31 Oxford Announces Second Quarter Results
With Double
* Digit top and bottom line growth
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.44 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $283 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80
* Oxford industries inc says expects q3 net sales in a
range from $220 million to $230 million
* For full year, company has affirmed its guidance of net
sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range
* Affirmed fy adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.65
to $3.80
* For q3, expects loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.02
and adjusted eps in range from loss per share of $0.05 to
earnings per share of $0.05
* Approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on
october 28, 2016
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be
approximately $55 million
* Increased fy earnings per share guidance on a gaap basis
to a range of $3.43 to $3.58
