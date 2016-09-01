MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 31 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports August, fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results
* Q4 sales $35.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $37.19 billion
* August sales rose 2 percent to $8.9 billion
* Total company comparable sales for 4 week and fifty-two week period ended Aug 28 were 0 percent
* Total co comparable sales for 4 week period ended Aug 28, excluding impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP