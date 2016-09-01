MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Genesco Inc
* Genesco reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $626 million versus I/B/E/S view $642.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* "lowering our full year outlook"
* Qtrly comparable sales for co reflected a 2 pct decrease in same store sales and a 1 pct decrease in e-commerce sales
* Guidance assumes a comparable sales decrease in low single digit range for full year
* Comparable sales for Q3 through august 27, 2016, are down 5 pct from same period last year
* Sees for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017, forecasted earnings from continuing operations $3.71 - $4.04
* "Our comparable sales were challenged during Q2 particularly in July with emergence of a fashion rotation at journeys"
* Q3 off to a difficult start driven largely by impact of fashion shift at journeys during height of back to school season, challenges at Schuh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP