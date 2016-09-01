MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Xcerra Corp
* Xcerra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $+0.01
* Sees Q1 sales $80 million to $84 million
* Excluding items, non-GAAP net income for quarter was $6.3 million , or $0.12 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $95.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP