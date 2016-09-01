MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Snyder's-Lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance Inc acquires remaining interest in Metcalfe's Skinny Limited
* Snyder's-Lance Inc acquires remaining interest in Metcalfe's Skinny Limited
* Snyder'sLance Inc - acquiring remaining 74 pct interest in leading UK premium popcorn brand
* Snyder's-Lance Inc says its unit acquiring remaining 74 pct interest in leading UK premium popcorn brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP