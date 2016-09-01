MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 L Brands Inc
* L Brands reports August 2016 sales
* August sales rose 3 percent to $852.9 million
* August same store sales rose 2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* August same store sales view up 0.3 percent -- Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP