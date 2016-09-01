MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Atlantic Gold Corp :
* Atlantic Gold secures $8 million in flow through financing
* Bought deal private placement financing of $4.98 million, issuance of 4.76 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of $1.05
* Financing will be led by National Bank Financial inc. ("NBF"), including Haywood Securities Inc.
* Proceeds from offerings will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on company's properties in province of Nova Scotia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP