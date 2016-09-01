Sept 1 Atlantic Gold Corp :

* Atlantic Gold secures $8 million in flow through financing

* Bought deal private placement financing of $4.98 million, issuance of 4.76 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of $1.05

* Financing will be led by National Bank Financial inc. ("NBF"), including Haywood Securities Inc.

* Proceeds from offerings will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on company's properties in province of Nova Scotia