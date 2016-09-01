BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Anchor Bancorp Inc
* Anchor Bancorp announces appointment of new director and agreement with The Stilwell group
* Agreement with Stilwell group, and certain affiliates, to appoint Gordon Stephenson as a director to their respective boards
* Says in consideration of Stephenson's appointment, Stilwell Group has agreed not to acquire any additional shares of co
* Says agreement continues until March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago