Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for August 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says August ending client equity of $80.4 billion, 28% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group says 576 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) for August, 22% lower than prior year and 4% lower than prior month

* 365 thousand client accounts, for August, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month