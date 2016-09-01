MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 SeaChange International Inc
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.33
* Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $20 million to $23 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $83 million to $88 million
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.15 to $0.20
* Sees Q3 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.20 to $0.25 per basic share
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.85 to $0.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP