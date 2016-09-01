Sept 1 SeaChange International Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.33

* Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $20 million to $23 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $83 million to $88 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Sees Q3 U.S. GAAP loss from operations to be in range of $0.20 to $0.25 per basic share

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.85 to $0.95