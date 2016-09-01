MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Green Brick Partners Inc :
* Green Brick Partners announces additional lender and expansion of credit facility
* Green Brick Partners Inc says Flagstar Bank has agreed to join its line of credit facility with a $20 million funding commitment
* Green Brick Partners Inc says addition of Flagstar Bank increases aggregate commitment on line of credit to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP