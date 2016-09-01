MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Liberty Media Corporation
* Says Mark Carleton has been appointed to position of chief financial officer
* Says Christopher W. Shean has been appointed senior advisor and will continue to report to Maffei
* Says in connection with assuming his new role, Shean will no longer serve as chief financial officer of Liberty Media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP