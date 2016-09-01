Sept 1 ViXS Systems Inc

* Announces proposed private placements of convertible debentures and units; preliminary financial results for Q2 FY2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $7.5 million to $8.0 million

* Private placements consist of secured subordinated convertible debentures up to c$4.2 million

* Sees gross margin for Q2 of fiscal 2017 of about 30-32 percent

* Sees IFRS comprehensive loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 of about $2.6-$3.0 million

* Private placements consist of units up to c$3.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $7.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S