BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Delek Us Holdings Inc
* Delek Us And Delek Logistics announce cfo transition plan
* Delek Us Holdings Inc says executive vice president and chief financial officer Assi Ginzburg has decided to resign his role as chief financial officer effective november 4
* Delek Us Holdings Inc says Ginzburg to remain until November 4, 2016 and search for successor in progress
* Delek has commenced process of identifying Mr. Ginzburg's successor.
* Following his departure, Ginzburg will remain as a member of board of directors of Delek Logistics Gp, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
