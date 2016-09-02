BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Sept 2 Eastsiberian Plc
* Eastsiberian plc announces memorandum of understanding for proposed sale transaction and reports financial results for the year ended may 31, 2016
* To sell assets of Eastsiberian in respect of its Nicaraguan opportunity to a private arm's length third party company
* Price of assets is equal to $3 million
* As consideration for execution by purchaser of MoU, co agreed to immediately assign to purchaser its interests in cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had authorized payments to silence a possible witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.