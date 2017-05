Sept 6 Navistar International Corp :

* Navistar announces wide-ranging strategic alliance with Volkswagen truck & bus

* Volkswagen truck & bus will acquire 16.2 million newly issued shares in Navistar

* Says Volkswagen Truck & Bus taking a 16.6% stake in Navistar

* Volkswagen Truck & Bus will pay $15.76 per share

* Says Volkswagen Truck & Bus to invest $256 million in Navistar

* Says expects to realize cumulative synergies of $500 million over first five years

* Says Volkswagen Truck & Bus has agreed to hold shares for a minimum of three years

* Says Volkswagen Truck & Bus will have right to appoint two directors to Navistar's board of directors