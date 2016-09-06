Sept 6 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Reports topline results from phase 3 affirm study of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia and provides corporate update

* Says data did not achieve statistical significance in primary efficacy endpoint

* However, TNX-102 SL did show statistically significant effects on pain when analyzed by other standard statistical approaches

* Says overall, TNX-102 sl was well-tolerated in the study

* Says there were seven serious adverse events reported during study

* Says four serious adverse events reported in placebo group and three in active group

* Discontinue fibromyalgia program in order to fully focus co's resources on advancing our potential breakthrough ptsd program to phase 3