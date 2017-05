Sept 6 Surge Energy Inc :

* Surge Energy Inc announces preliminary guidance for 2017 and upward revision to 2016 production exit rate

* Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650, with an exit rate of 14,150 BOEPD

* Anticipates spending 70 percent of its preliminary 2017 capital budget on drilling activity