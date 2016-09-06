Sept 6 Wells Fargo & Co :

* David Denunzio joins as head of global mergers & acquisitions

* Wells Fargo & co says Sam Farnham to lead Americas M&A team; Kristin Lesher to lead middle market investment banking

* Wells Fargo & Co says prior to joining Wells Fargo, Denunzio was global chairman of Credit Suisse's mergers & acquisitions group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: