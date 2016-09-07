Sept 7 Merck & Co Inc
* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application,
assigns priority review and grants breakthrough therapy
designation to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line
treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Has also submitted a marketing authorization application
to European Medicines Agency for Keytruda in same patient
population
* FDA assigned a PDUFA, or target action, date of Dec. 24,
2016
* Merck filed for approval of Keytruda in first-line setting
at a dose of 200 mg every three weeks, dose studied in
keynote-024
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: