Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Curis Inc :
* Aurigene to invest in Curis at premium through waiver of certain milestone payments under collaboration agreement
* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per shar
* Says its collaborator, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per share
* Says payment in lieu of receiving up to $24.5 million of milestone and other payments from Curis due under 2015 collaboration agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.