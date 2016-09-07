Sept 7 Curis Inc :

* Aurigene to invest in Curis at premium through waiver of certain milestone payments under collaboration agreement

* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per shar

* Says its collaborator, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per share

* Says payment in lieu of receiving up to $24.5 million of milestone and other payments from Curis due under 2015 collaboration agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: