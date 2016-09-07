BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
Sept 7 Paragon Shipping Inc
* Announces exchange offer to retire all of the outstanding 8.375% senior notes due 2021
* Commenced an offer to exchange all properly delivered and accepted 8.375% senior notes due 2021 issued in $25.00 denominations
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.