Sept 7 Sl Green Realty Corp -
* SL Green expands unsecured corporate credit facility by
$250 million
* Says expanded its unsecured corporate credit facility by
$250 million, to $2.783 billion
* Says term loan portion of facility, which matures in june
2019, has been increased from $933 million to $1.183 billion
* Says revolving line of credit portion of facility, which
matures in march 2020, remains at $1.6 billion
* Proceeds to be utilized to reduce outstanding debt and
provide incremental liquidity for potential investment activity
in future
