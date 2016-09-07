Sept 7 Sl Green Realty Corp -

* SL Green expands unsecured corporate credit facility by $250 million

* Says expanded its unsecured corporate credit facility by $250 million, to $2.783 billion

* Says term loan portion of facility, which matures in june 2019, has been increased from $933 million to $1.183 billion

* Says revolving line of credit portion of facility, which matures in march 2020, remains at $1.6 billion

* Proceeds to be utilized to reduce outstanding debt and provide incremental liquidity for potential investment activity in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: