Sept 7 Gray Television Inc
* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of
senior notes
* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $525.0
million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $200.0
million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875%
senior notes due 2026
* Intends to use to complete a cash tender offer for
outstanding $675.0 million aggregate principal amount 7½% senior
notes due 2020
