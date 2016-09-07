Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank announces increase to NVCC preferred shares offering
* Says size of offering has been increased to 20 million shares
* Gross proceeds of offering will now be $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.