Sept 7 Tractor Supply Co
* Tractor supply company provides business update ahead of
participation in goldman sachs global retailing conference
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.67
* Sees Q3 sales up about 4.2 to 5 percent
* Sees Q3 sales $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion
* Net sales for q3 are expected to increase approximately
4.2 percent to 5.0 percent to $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales ranging from flat to a
decrease of 1.0 percent
* Comparable store transaction counts in Q3 are expected to
be slightly positive to flat in comparison to prior year Q3
* Expects net income per diluted share for Q3 to be in range
of $0.65 to $0.67
* Lowering its guidance for results of operations expected
for fiscal 2016
* Sees full-year net sales $6.70 billion - $6.75 billion
* Sees full-year comparable store sales 1.0% - 1.7%
* Sees full-year earnings per diluted share $3.22 - $3.26
