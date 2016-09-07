BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
Sept 7 MGC Diagnostics Corp
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $9.9 million
* Sales backlog of $1.66 million at end of quarter, compared to $2.35 million at end of fiscal 2015 Q3
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million