BRIEF-Surfstitch Group notes press articles indicating filing of class action against co
* Notes several press articles indicating that a class action against company has been filed with supreme court of queensland
Sept 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $12.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.64 billion
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.09 to $2.14
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.90 to $1.95
* Quarterly enterprise group revenue was $6.5 billion, down 8 percent year over year
* Quarterly enterprise services revenue was $4.7 billion, down 5 percent year over year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
