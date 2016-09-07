Sept 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $12.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.64 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.09 to $2.14

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.90 to $1.95

* Quarterly enterprise group revenue was $6.5 billion, down 8 percent year over year

* Quarterly enterprise services revenue was $4.7 billion, down 5 percent year over year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: