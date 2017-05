Fitch Affirms Synlab at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC's (Synlab) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have also affirmed Synlab Bondco PLC's senior secured instrument rating at 'B+'/RR3/55% and Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC's senior instrument rating at 'CCC+'/RR6/0%. A full list of rating actions is below. Synlab's IDR of 'B' is supported by the growing scale of the business as we