Sept 7 W. P. Carey Inc

* W. P. Carey Inc announces pricing of $350 million of senior unsecured notes

* W. P. Carey Inc says notes were offered at 99.682 percent of principal amount

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250 percent senior notes due October 1, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: