Sept 7 Bayshore Petroleum Corp

* Provides update: non-brokered private placement financing and update on E-T Energy Ltd. discussions

* Announced intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of securities consisting of 2.67 million common shares at $0.1125 per share for gross proceeds of $300,000

* Proceeds from financing are to be applied to general working capital

* ET advised Bayshore that ET shareholders have ultimately decided not to proceed with corporate restructure