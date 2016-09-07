Sept 7 Bayshore Petroleum Corp
* Provides update: non-brokered private placement financing
and update on E-T Energy Ltd. discussions
* Announced intention to complete a non-brokered private
placement of securities consisting of 2.67 million common shares
at $0.1125 per share for gross proceeds of $300,000
* Proceeds from financing are to be applied to general
working capital
* ET advised Bayshore that ET shareholders have ultimately
decided not to proceed with corporate restructure
