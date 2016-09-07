Sept 7 Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Co

* Kayne Anderson MLP investment company executes definitive agreement for private placement of $50 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares

* Series J MRP shares will mature on November 9, 2021 and pay quarterly cash dividends at a rate of 3.36 percent per annum

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to refinance existing leverage and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: