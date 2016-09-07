Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Co
* Kayne Anderson MLP investment company executes definitive agreement for private placement of $50 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares
* Series J MRP shares will mature on November 9, 2021 and pay quarterly cash dividends at a rate of 3.36 percent per annum
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to refinance existing leverage and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.