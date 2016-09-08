Sept 7 Insulet Corp

* Insulet announces pricing of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Priced a private placement of $300 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $250 million principal amount due to strong investor demand

* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.25 percent and will mature on September 15, 2021