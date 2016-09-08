BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 7 Western Refining Logistics LP
* Western Refining Logistics prices offering of common units
* Says public offering of 7.50 million common units priced at $22.32 per unit
* Total gross proceeds will be approximately $167.4 million
* Granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
MONTREAL, May 15 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, the rail industry's fifth-largest signaling player by market share, expects to grow that business on higher demand for infrastructure projects, a transportation executive said on Monday.