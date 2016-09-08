Sept 7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of
Euro-denominated senior notes
* Priced an offering of 1 billion euros aggregate principal
amount of its 0.75 percent senior notes due 2024
* Priced an offering of 600 million euros aggregate
principal amount of its 1.375% senior notes due 2028
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance portion
of estimated $4.2 billion purchase price for acquisition of FEI
Co
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - notes due 2024 priced at
99.122 pct of principal amount, notes due 2028 priced at 99.748
pct of principal amount
