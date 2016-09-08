BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Conn's Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Implementing direct loan program to significantly increase portfolio yield
* Sees change in same store sales down high single digits for Q3 2017
* Total retail revenues were $332.4 million for Q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of $6.8 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.6 percent, excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.