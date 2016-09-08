Sept 8 Conn's Inc

* Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Implementing direct loan program to significantly increase portfolio yield

* Sees change in same store sales down high single digits for Q3 2017

* Total retail revenues were $332.4 million for Q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of $6.8 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.6 percent, excluding items