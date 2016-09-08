BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 McEwen Mining Inc
* McEwen Mining appoints new chief operating officer
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.